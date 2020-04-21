Surf expected to grow along with trades on Wednesday

Light and variable winds are in store for the smaller Hawaiian isles, according to forecasters, but trades are expected to return, starting Wednesday.

Hawaii island, on the other hand, will continue to get fresh, southeast trades today, and is partially blocking their flow to the smaller isles. Rainfall will continue to remain light across the state.

Today’s forecast is partly sunny, with highs from 81 to 86 degrees Fahrenheit and variable winds of 5 to 10 mph. On Hawaii island, winds range up to 15 mph. Tonight should be mostly clear, with lows from 67 to 72 degrees.

On the surf front, a series of northwest swells will continue to move through isle waters this week, boosting surf along north and west shores to possible advisory levels on Wednesday and again late Thursday through Friday, followed by a decline over the weekend.

Surf along north shores will be 4 to 7 feet this morning, then rise to 7 to 10 feet this afternoon before building to 12 to 16 feet Wednesday. Surf along west shores will be 3 to 5 this morning, then rise to 4 to 7 feet this afternoon before building to 8 to 12 feet Wednesday.

Surf along south shores will also trend up to 5 to 7 feet late today, potentially approaching advisory levels tonight into early Wednesday.

Surf along east shores will remain low, at 1 to 3 feet through Wednesday.

When trades return to the smaller isles on Wednesday, forecasters expect them to push showers over windward areas, mostly during the nights and early mornings. During the second half of the week, a subtropical jet stream aloft will bring high, cirrus clouds over the area, dimming the sun at times.