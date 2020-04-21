Boise State coaches among first hit with furloughs, salary cuts

Boise State, a University of Hawaii football rival in the Mountain West Conference, is among the first schools in the country to furlough its football coaches due to COVID-19 budget shortfalls.

The Idahostatesman and Idaho Press reported that employees making more than $150,000 will be required to take 10 furlough days without pay while those making less will be forced to take from four to seven days.

Broncos head football coach Bryan Harsin, who earns $1.6 million annually, will take a hit of more than $61,000.

The furloughs must be taken between May 3 and July 31 and employees, according to the school website, cannot undertake work “in any capacity during this time.”

Boise State president Dr. Marlene Tromp announced the furloughs said in an email to staff Monday. Trump said in the email that “another phase of furloughs may be necessary later in the year,” the Idaho Press reported.