Hawaii’s coronavirus cases rise to 592, up 6

Hawaii’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 592, up six from Tuesday, state Department of Health officials said today.

Of all the confirmed cases in Hawaii since the start of the outbreak, 63 have required hospitalizations, with seven new cases reported today, health officials said.

The state’s coronavirus death toll stands at 12, unchanged from Tuesday. Seven of the deaths were on Oahu, while five were on Maui.

Today’s statewide total includes 388 cases on Oahu, 110 in Maui County, 67 on Hawaii island, and 21 in Kauai County, according to health officials.

The statewide total also includes six Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

In all, state officials today reported three new cases each on Oahu and Hawaii island.

A total 444 patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak, with health officials reporting seven new recoveries today. Of all the people who have been infected in Hawaii, 75% are now classified as recovered.

By county, Honolulu has seen 328 patients recover, Maui has had 60 recoveries, the Big Island has had 38, and Kauai has seen 18, as of noon today, the Health Department says.

Of the 63 hospitalizations in the state, 53 have been on Oahu, nine on Maui and one on Kauai.

On Tuesday, state health officials announced just two new COVID-19 cases, both on Maui, but also two more deaths from the virus, a man on Oahu and another man on Maui. Two men, both who were 65 years old or older and had underlying health conditions, died late Monday night, officials said.

Also on Tuesday, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said he is extending Oahu’s stay-at-home, work-from-home order “with modifications” through May and is reopening city parks — for exercise only — beginning at 5 a.m. Saturday.