Man, 42, allegedly grabs officer’s Taser in scuffle during North Shore arrest

Honolulu police arrested a 42-year-old man after he allegedly took a police officer’s Taser during a scuffle when the perpetrator resisted arrest on the North Shore.

Police said the officer spotted a man drinking alcohol on the beach at about 6:10 p.m. Tuesday.

When the officer placed him under arrest, the suspect resisted and allegedly took the officer’s Taser in an ensuing scuffle.

Other police officers subdued the suspect and recovered the Taser.

Police arrested the suspect near Ke Iki Beach and Kahawai Beach Support Park on suspicion of violation of emergency rules, second-degree theft, resisting arrest and second-degree assault against a police officer.

The officer was treated for an undisclosed injury at a hospital.