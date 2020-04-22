WATCH LIVE: State Senate COVID-19 committee meets for latest updates

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

The Hawaii State Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 will reconvene at 11:30 a.m. today to discuss the state’s plans and procedures to determine if they being implemented properly and in a timely manner to safeguard public health and safety. The management of federal aid packages will also be discussed.

Today’s hearing will include a presentation by Dept. of Taxation director Rona Suzuki, who will discuss the following:

>> H.R.6074: Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act.

>> H.R.6201: Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

>> H.R.748: CARES Act.

>> H.R.266: Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act.

Other scheduled speakers include:

>> 12:15 p.m.: Hawaii Agriculture Foundation executive director Denise Yamaguchi

>> 1:00 p.m.: Department of Health director Dr. Bruce Anderson, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency lead coordinator Dr. Steven Hankins

>> 2:15 p.m. Department of Human Resources Development director Ryker Wada

The meeting will be broadcast live on ‘Olelo Channel 53 on O‘ahu and streamed live online at olelo.org/53. No public testimony will be accepted.

Having trouble watching the live stream? Click here to watch via ‘Olelo.