Hawaii Health Department fines owner of unlicensed adult care home in Manoa

The state Health Department has issued a fine of $88,100 to the owner and operator of an unlicensed adult residential care home in Manoa.

The department on Tuesday said it issued a notice of violation and order to Mariefe Galvez, the owner and operator of residential care home at 2625 Ferdinand Ave. Galvez is listed in business records as the president, vice president, treasurer, secretary and director of Safe Living Home Care Inc.

She was ordered to pay the penalty, and to immediately cease and desist operations.

“During this unprecedented time of the COVID-19 pandemic, we continue to be vigilant to ensure the wellbeing and safety of our kupuna at facilities that are licensed and regulated,” said Keith Ridley, the department’s Office of Health Care and Assurance chief, in a news release. “If anyone suspects unusual or illegal activity or is uncertain whether a facility is licensed, we ask you to reach out to us and report it.”

State OHCA agents made an unannounced visit to the care home in response to complaints, and determined that Galvez was operating an illegal care home.

Galvez must safely transfer the residents to a licensed adult residential care home or expanded adult residential care home within seven days, notify OHCA in writing where they have been transferred to, and disclose any other entity, agency, or organization that she owns, manages, or operates.

The $87,600 is based on $100 for each day of unlicensed operation times — a total of 876 days as calculated from the date of admission of the first resident on Dec. 1, 2017 to April 24, the end of the seven-day period when residents must be transferred. Galvez, a registered nurse, was also fined $500 for the knowing transfer of a resident from a licensed adult residential care home to Safe Living Home Care Inc.

She has 20 days to contest the notice and order in writing.