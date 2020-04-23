Hawaii’s coronavirus cases rise to 596, up 4

Hawaii’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 596, up four from Wednesday, state Department of Health officials said today.

Of all the confirmed cases in Hawaii since the start of the outbreak, 63 have required hospitalizations, with no new hospitalizations reported today, health officials said.

The state’s coronavirus death toll stands at 12, unchanged from Wednesday.

Today’s statewide total includes 389 cases on Oahu, 112 in Maui County, 68 on Hawaii island, and 21 in Kauai County, according to health officials.

The statewide total also includes six Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

In all, state officials today reported two new cases on Maui, and one each on Oahu and Hawaii island.

A total 455 patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak, with health officials reporting 11 new recoveries today. More than 76% of the people who have been infected in Hawaii are now classified as recovered.

On Wednesday, state Health Director Bruce Anderson told the Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 that after nearly a month of stay-at-home orders and quarantine, it is becoming clear that Hawaii communities are relatively free of COVID-19, and policymakers are considering the first steps for reopening the state.

Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.