Kona Community Hospital reports Big Island’s first coronavirus hospitalization

Kona Community Hospital has reported the Big Island’s first COVID-19 hospitalization.

The patient, who was admitted on Wednesday, is an adult with no travel history and is in stable condition, the hospital said in a news release today.

“Kona Community Hospital has been actively preparing with our federal, state, and county partners to respond to a confirmed novel coronavirus case since February,” said Kona Community Hospital’s Infection Prevention and Employee Health Director Lisa Downing. “Our top priority is maintaining the health and safety of our staff and patients.”

The 94-bed acute care hospital in Kealakekua, part of the quasi-public Hawaii Health Systems Corp., said it is minimizing the number of employees entering the patient’s isolation room and following precautions outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including the use of personal protective equipment.

The state Health Department reported today a total of 596 coronavirus cases, up four from Wednesday, with the Big Island having a total of 68 people who have been infected with the virus.