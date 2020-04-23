comscore Police ask for help locating Waipahu man, 81, with dementia | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Police ask for help locating Waipahu man, 81, with dementia

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 7:10 pm
    Police are asking for help locating Earl Ortiz, who was last seen this morning in Waipahu.

Honolulu police are asking for the public’s help in locating an 81-year-old Waipahu man who has dementia.

Honolulu CrimeStoppers said Earl Ortiz was last seen at his Poailani Circle home at 7 a.m. today, and family and friends are concerned for his well-being.

He is know to ride the bus to the Liliha Street area. He is described as 5-foot-2, 160 pounds, with salt-and-pepper hair, and brown eyes. He was wearing a dark jacket, colorful Bermuda shorts, and a black fanny pack.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org.

