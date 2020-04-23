Police ask for help locating Waipahu man, 81, with dementia

Honolulu police are asking for the public’s help in locating an 81-year-old Waipahu man who has dementia.
Honolulu CrimeStoppers said Earl Ortiz was last seen at his Poailani Circle home at 7 a.m. today, and family and friends are concerned for his well-being.
He is know to ride the bus to the Liliha Street area. He is described as 5-foot-2, 160 pounds, with salt-and-pepper hair, and brown eyes. He was wearing a dark jacket, colorful Bermuda shorts, and a black fanny pack.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.