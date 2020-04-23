comscore WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ige and government officials discuss Oahu’s temporary quarantine and isolation center for homeless individuals | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ige and government officials discuss Oahu’s temporary quarantine and isolation center for homeless individuals

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

.

Gov. David Ige, Scott Morishige and Edward Mersereau will discuss the temporary quarantine and isolation center for homeless who are sick and in need during the coronavirus crisis.

Morishige is Ige’s coordinator on homelessness and Mersereau is the deputy director for behavioral health administration. They’ll be taking your questions live this morning during a Community Connection session on Facebook Live.

Feel free to comment and ask questions on Gov. Ige’s Facebook page.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Woman, 35, charged after allegedly attacking boyfriend and threatening his wife in Kaneohe love triangle
Looking Back

Scroll Up