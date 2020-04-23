WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ige and government officials discuss Oahu’s temporary quarantine and isolation center for homeless individuals

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

.

Gov. David Ige, Scott Morishige and Edward Mersereau will discuss the temporary quarantine and isolation center for homeless who are sick and in need during the coronavirus crisis.

Morishige is Ige’s coordinator on homelessness and Mersereau is the deputy director for behavioral health administration. They’ll be taking your questions live this morning during a Community Connection session on Facebook Live.

Feel free to comment and ask questions on Gov. Ige’s Facebook page.