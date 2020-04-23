Firefighters investigate cause of Pahoa house fire

Hawaii island firefighters responded to a residential fire in Pahoa Wednesday.

The fire broke out at a 2,000 square-foot, two-story structure at 16-1824 Uhini Ana Road just before 4:20 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they observed the home fully engulfed in flames, according to the Hawaii County Fire Department.

There were no occupants at the residence at the time.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control at 4:50 p.m. and extinguished it at 5 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage to the structure is estimated at $301,500.