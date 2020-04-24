Police need help finding hit-and-run suspect in Nanakuli

Police and CrimeStoppers are asking for help in finding the driver who failed to render aid to a moped rider.

At about 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, the driver of a black SUV struck a moped rider from behind in Nanakuli, police said.

The moped operator was heading east on Farrington Highway. The rider stopped to turn left onto Helelua Street, when the SUV struck him from behind.

The SUV driver failed to stop and fled the scene.

The moped operator was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

The witnesses said the vehicle was possibly a Jeep type vehicle with unknown license plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.