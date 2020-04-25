To our readers: Saturday online edition to bolster robust report

The Honolulu Star- Advertiser is working hard these days to maintain a robust journalism report in the face of the coronavirus onslaught that has left Hawaii’s tourism-heavy economy staggering.

A decimated economy means fewer ads for the newspaper, which — along with staradvertiser.com — is more important than ever these days. They are an essential source for what you need to know about the pandemic: fast-unfolding events; proclamations by state, county and city officials; what is being done on the national level that affects Hawaii; and issues such as where and when to get tested, and where to buy a mask and takeout food. They also keep you up to date on the daily diversions: what to watch, read or listen to and comics, games and puzzles.

One way the Star- Advertiser, with the largest news-gathering force in the state, will be preserving coverage at its current level is by moving our Saturday edition to online-only starting May 9. With our online print replica feature, you will be able to see the paper exactly as it would have been in print. Print replica also offers several options such as enlarging the print, copying, printing and sharing stories, and it is searchable. Our overall online traffic has grown substantially this year, and part of that surge is due to an increase in the print replica traffic.

Some readers have expressed concern they might not be able to enjoy the puzzles and games if they are only online. For those readers, good news: starting May 10, the print edition will include a full page of selected puzzles and games from the Saturday edition.

The bitter irony, as many industry observers have noted, is that at a time when newspapers nationwide are needed more than ever and are seeing a surge in online traffic, their bottom line is shrinking as advertisers move to the sidelines. That brings to mind a directive that led off a recent article in The Atlantic magazine: “Among the most important steps you should take during this crisis: Wash your hands. Don’t touch your face. And buy a subscription to your local newspaper.”

We do not require a subscription for our coronavirus coverage, however. As part of our public service efforts, we are offering the virus coverage for free because the quick-moving events affect the daily lives of everyone. We also offer a free daily newsletter by email and a continuously updated listing of stories, statistics and resources at staradvertiser.com/coronavirus/.

Frank Bridgewater

Editor,

Honolulu Star-Advertiser