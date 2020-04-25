Former University of Hawaii cornerback Rojesterman Farris II agrees to a deal with Atlanta Falcons

Former University of Hawaii cornerback Rojesterman Farris II said he has reached agreement on a free-agent contract with the Atlanta Falcons.
Farris was not selected in today’s NFL Draft. But soon after the conclusion of the seven-round event, Farris said he received a multi-year offer from the Falcons.
“I just got a deal done with Atlanta,” Farris said.
Farris had other offers, but “I felt it best suited me. I know a staffer over there, Coach Mayur (Chaudhari). I think it will be a good fit, especially scheme-wise.”
Chaudhari was the special teams coordinator for the Rainbow Warriors in 2016 and 2017 before joining the Falcons’ staff.
Farris, who grew up in Florida, played in all 14 regular-season games in 2019. He amassed 54 tackles while serving as a shut-down corner.
