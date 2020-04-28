Free drive-thru testing for coronavirus scheduled on Wednesday, Saturday for Oahu, Hawaii island

Additional drive-thru testing for COVID-19 will be available this week on Oahu, including Wednesday in Ewa Beach, and Saturday at Ala Moana Center and in Wahiawa.

Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 will be available Wednesday at Naalehu on Hawaii island.

Testing will be conducted by Kalihi Kai Urgent Care and Premier Medical Group Hawaii to those without insurance.

While the clinics are free and open to the public, individuals must first undergo screening by on-site physicians to determine if they meet the criteria to be tested. The criteria will be based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the state’s COVID-19 Response Task Force.

Participants will be asked to provide personal information and contact numbers so results can be made known to them.

They should also be prepared to show a photo ID, and are asked to bring their own pen, and any health insurance cards they have, although insurance is not required.

Those who are tested should also follow state quarantine protocols from the state Health Department.

The following drive-thrus are scheduled:

WEDNESDAY

>> 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kalihi Kai Urgent Care will be conducting testing at Geiger Community Park in Ewa Beach on the corner of Kapolei Parkway and Kahiuka Street.

>> 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Premier Medical Group Hawaii will be conducting testing at the Naalehu Community Center, with the support of Hawaii County, Bay Clinic and Hope Services. Access is through Naalehu Spur Road.

SATURDAY

>> 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kalihi Kai Urgent Care will be leading testing at Ala Moana Center. Participants are asked to enter from Piikoi Street, then head up the ramp to the parking lot on the second floor.

>> 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Premier Medical Group Hawaii will be conducting testing in the Leilehua High School parking lot in Wahiawa.

For more information on the testing run by Kalihi Kai Urgent Care, call 841-2273. For information on the testing with Premier Medical Group Hawaii, call 304-8816 or 367-6020.

For further information on the Naalehu clinic, call Hawaii County Civil Defense at 935-0031.