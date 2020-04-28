Hawaii’s coronavirus infection tally rises by 2 to 609, including 1st known case for Lanai resident

Hawaii’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 609, up two from Monday, including the first known confirmed case for a Lanai resident, state Department of Health officials said today.

Of all the confirmed cases in Hawaii since the start of the outbreak, 69 have required hospitalizations, with one new hospitalization reported today on Maui, officials said.

The state’s coronavirus death toll stands at 16, unchanged from Monday. Eleven of the deaths have been on Oahu and five on Maui.

A total 505 patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak, with health officials reporting 12 new recoveries today. Just under 83% of the people who have been infected in Hawaii are now classified as recovered.

Today’s statewide total includes 396 cases on Oahu, 115 in Maui County, 70 on Hawaii island, and 21 in Kauai County, according to the Health Department. The total also includes seven Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Both of today’s new cases were from Maui County. The Lanai resident was exposed to the virus on Maui and will be remaining on the Valley Isle “for the interim,” state officials said.

By county, Honolulu has seen 354 patients recover, Maui has had 80 recoveries, the Big Island has had 51, and Kauai has seen 20 recoveries among its 21 total patients, as of noon today, the Health Department says.

Of the 69 hospitalizations in the state, 53 have been on Oahu, 14 on Maui and one each on the Big Island and Kauai.

On Monday, health officials announced just one new COVID-19 case in Hawaii but also the state’s 16th coronavirus-related death.