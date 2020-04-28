World Surf League extends surf cancellations due to coronavirus

The World Surf League today said it is extending the postponement or cancellations of all its events through the end of June due to COVID-19.

“Where and when we will run this year is still very much an open question, but we will continue to work with governments, world health authorities and our local communities on returning to the lineup,” WSL CEO Erik Logan said in a video release.

The WSL said it “will continue to monitor the situation and make the next call in early June.”

In addition, the WSL announced some changes for its 2021 season.

Starting in 2021, the WSL said the women’s and men’s world titles will be decided in a single day of competition on the last day of the Championship Tour season, with the top surfers battling for their respective titles in a new surf-off format.

The WSL release said, “This evolution has been part of a multi-year discussion, and the final design is a collaboration between the surfers, partners, and the WSL.”

Two-time WSL Champion, Tyler Wright, said in a statement, “I feel like the new format raises the intensity of the entire World Title situation. The difference is that you get to win in the water, which is huge! It comes down to nobody else, and that kind of intensity, that kind of competitive pressure, raises the bar. It’s pretty exciting!”