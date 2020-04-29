Honolulu city official Guy Kaulukukui on paid leave after being named in child sex-abuse lawsuit

Honolulu Enterprise Services Director Guy Kaulukukui was placed on paid leave effective Monday after city officials learned he was the subject of a lawsuit filed against him and Kamehameha Schools alleging that he sexually abused a student when he was a teacher there in the 1980s.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell said in a statement that he became aware of the complaint against Kaulukukui and Kamehameha Schools over the weekend.

“Director Kaulukukui was put on administrative leave with pay, effective Monday, April 27, 2020,” the mayor said.

As the director of a major city agency, Kaulukukui makes $166,560 annually.

The lawsuit, filed Friday anonymously by a woman who lists herself as Jane Doe, accused Kaulukukui of being “a pedophilliac predator who groomed, manipulated, sexually exploited and sexually assaulted” her both on and off Kamehameha’s Kapalama Heights campus.

The lawsuit said Kamehameha “failed to take any steps to protect the charges in its care, and to act upon the red flags which signaled the sexual abuse of children.”

“Kamehameha Schools intentional disregard and and deliberate indifference enabled Defendant Kaulukukui to forever alter the course of the plaintiff’s life,” the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit said the student was “a carefree and free-spirited child from Molokai” who, at 14, began studying at Kamehameha as a freshman in the fall of 1984.

Kaulukukui initiated an inappropriate relationship with the plaintiff in spring 1985 when she was 15 and a sophomore, and continued until sometime in 1987, even after the student returned home to Molokai where he would travel, ostensibly on school business, the lawsuit said.

Caldwell named Kaulukukui as enterprise services director in April 2015. The Department of Enterprise Services oversees the Honolulu Zoo, Blaisdell Center and Waikiki Shell, as well as other money-making ventures of the city.

Before working for the city, Kaulukukui headed Kealapono LLC, a company he founded which advised government and community organizations on cultural matters.

Prior to that, he was a deputy director of the state Department of Land and Natural Resources under former Gov. Neil Abercrombie. For a time, he was a Honolulu City Council aide. He had also served as vice president for cultural services at Bishop Museum and was associate director of the Kohala Center.