Police arrest man, 54, following Waianae shooting

Honolulu police arrested a 54-year-old man who allegedly shot a 59-year-old man in Waianae early Tuesday.
Police said the suspect shot the victim with a firearm at about 4:10 a.m.
Officers located the perpetrator on Lualualei Homestead Road and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.
The victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury in the shooting and refused medical treatment.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.