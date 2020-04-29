Police search for 2 males with power drill after Waianae robbery

Honolulu police launched a robbery investigation where two male suspects allegedly threatened a 75-year-old man with a power drill in Waianae.
Police said the suspects entered the victim’s home at about 3 p.m. Tuesday and threatened him with the drill. They allegedly took his property and money and fled.
There are no arrests at this time.
