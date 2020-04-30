4 more arrested in Hawaii for quarantine violations

Authorities arrested four more people accused of violating the 14-day quarantine rule after they were allegedly spotted outside of their hotel or home in Hawaii.

Twenty-five-year-old Mitchell Lawrence Shier of Florida, 27-year-old Anne Elizabeth Rush of Illinois and 60-year-old Leif Anthony Johansen of California were charged with violating the self-quarantine rule and unsworn falsification to authorities.

Special agents of the state Department of the Attorney General’s Investigation Division arrested Shier and Rush at a Waikiki hotel Wednesday after hotel staff allegedly saw the couple returning to their room with shopping bags and take-out food.

Agents also arrested Johansen Wednesday after witnesses reported him watercrafting off a beach on the North Shore. Authorities say he was supposed to be in self-quarantine at his Waialua home since his arrival on April 18. Johansen was seen leaving his home again Wednesday. Special agents arrested him as he was loading groceries into his vehicle at Costco Waipio.

Shier, Rush and Johansen were released on their own recognizance and ordered to remain in their hotel or home for the remainder of their quarantine periods.

On Maui, 34-year-old William Lefear of Houston voluntarily returned to Texas Wednesday after police arrested him for allegedly violating the self-quarantine rule.

Lefear’s quarantine period was scheduled to end May 11 but authorities accused him of leaving his hotel room Monday night and returning after midnight. When police contacted him the next morning, he told them he was unaware of the mandated quarantine and would remain in his room but Lefear allegedly was seen leaving his room again Tuesday night. Authorities arrested him and released him pending further investigation.

In a statement, Hawaii Attorney General Clare Connors reminded all visitors and returning residents flying into the state to adhere to the quarantine rule.

“In light of the health and safety concerns presented by this pandemic, law enforcement has a zero-tolerance attitude towards anyone who violates the traveler self-quarantine rule. When we receive reports of violations, we will pursue them. We’re asking everyone flying into the state to respect the emergency rules for their own protection and for the health and well-being of all of Hawaii,” Connors said.