Waipio food line for those unemployed by coronavirus pandemic backs up traffic to freeway

A line of traffic snaked back to the H-1 freeway today as residents waited in line for food at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex as part of a new assistance program for recently unemployed individuals during the coronavirus pandemic.

The program is a public-private partnership between the City and County of Honolulu, the Bank of Hawaii Foundation and the Hawaii Community Foundation.

“There’s a huge turnout right now,” said city spokeswoman Brandi Higa. “Traffic was a major issue we weren’t expecting.”

Higa did not yet have an estimate of how many people showed up, but said cars had begun lining up as early as 8:30 a.m. today, possibly earlier. The distribution line started at noon. A line of cars was jammed along Kahuanui and Kahuapili streets in Waipahu earlier this morning but was later alleviated with the help of Honolulu police.

The food distribution by Hawaii Foodbank, originally scheduled from noon to 4 p.m., will continue as long as supplies are available, she said. It is the first of several large distributions planned in upcoming weeks in response to the economic slowdown from the coronavirus pandemic.

Each vehicle is expected to receive about 50 pounds of fresh, local produce, along with other products from local businesses. Families will be asked a handful of questions, including name, address, and employment status for information purposes only.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell canceled his regular press conference this afternoon to help hand out food instead at the event this afternoon.

“It broke his heart to see how many people were waiting, and that the situation is so dire it’s causing traffic,” said Higa. “He wants to help as many people as he can.”

More information on upcoming food distributions islandwide can be found at hawaiifoodbank.org.