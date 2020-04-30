Column: To Hawaii’s elected leaders: Help our state get back to work

First, we would like to thank Hawaii’s elected leaders for their immediate response to the pandemic crippling our nation and the world. Because they took action, even when data were hard to understand, they helped keep Hawaii safe. Despite our very high-risk location as a nexus of activity between Asia and North America, Hawaii is among the states with the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita anywhere in America. Quick action by the state and most importantly, cooperation and compliance by Hawaii’s people, clearly saved lives.

Hawaii’s resilient people have weathered the worst of the pandemic with their aloha intact. This is no easy feat considering how severe our economy has suffered and how many have no income coming in.

We all appreciate the sacrifices made by first responders, public officials and business leaders. We grieve with our brothers and sisters in other communities across the nation where COVID-19 has taken too many lives before their time. Fortunately, Hawaii has been spared those terrible numbers, even as we remember the 16 victims of the disease right here at home. We stand together having endured the worst so far.

But now is the time for Hawaii’s leaders to react with equal vigilance and concern for our economic well-being. Families are struggling with the financial impact of sheltering in place and need to know their government is thinking of the future. They need to know that tomorrow is not as uncertain as these last several weeks have been. It is time for Hawaii’s leaders to provide us a firm roadmap supported by the data and opinions of public health experts.

While no roadmap to reopening will be perfect, it is reasonable for such a plan to be shared, so the public knows what steps we can take to prepare for the return of our economy. We expect an actionable plan that balances the data and opinions of public health experts and the needs of our business community. We need to know what markers Hawaii’s leaders are watching, so we can watch them, too. We want to know what challenges they are foreseeing, so we can prepare for them, too. We want to know what we can do to help make the state ready for reopening.

As elected officials, we all understand the challenges of governing in this uncertain time. Responding to a world-changing event in real-time while preserving our aloha is not easy. Still, a clearly defined roadmap and transparent leadership will help us get ready to reopen.

The Hawaii Republican Party stands with all of Hawaii — as one people. We will persevere, we will meet the challenge, we will hold our elected representatives accountable when needed, and cheer their successes as well. We are ready to do whatever is needed to open Hawaii for business and begin the hard work of rebuilding our economy. This cannot be about politics; it must be about serving our people.

Shirlene DelaCruz Ostrov chairs the Hawaii Republican Party.