Another 166 visitors arrive in Hawaii despite ongoing quarantine

The daily average of out-of-state visitors coming to Hawaii since tourism lockdowns began in March ticked up slightly.

Thursday’s 166 visitor count brought the 35-day average of trans-Pacific visitors to about 132 per day.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority reported today that the 640 trans-Pacific passengers that arrived on Thursday also included 196 residents.

On the 14 flights that came, there also were 134 airline crew members, 55 transit passengers who are catching other flights and 69 intended new residents for Oahu and 20 for Kona.

Hawaii residents were the largest category comprising 30% of the total. Visitors made up 26% of the traffic.

As many as 154 of the visitors went to Oahu, while 12 went to Kona.

The state defines visitors as everyone with an out-of-state ID who plans to leave Hawaii after a period of time. Intended residents are those with out-of-state IDs who say they plan to stay here. The intended residents category might include military personnel, college students, people moving to Hawaii to live with their families, and homeless individuals.

On March 26, Hawaii became the country’s first state to implement a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine order for incoming travelers, which was extended to interisland travelers on April 1.

Since then, only 4,638 visitors have come to Hawaii for business or pleasure.That’s well below April 2019 when 856,250 visitors came to Hawaii.