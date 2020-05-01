Wind advisory extended for Maui and Big Isle as Hawaii to see sunny, breezy weather for May Day weekend

Sunny conditions accompanied by breezy trades are expected to remain in place across Hawaii through May Day weekend, along with mostly dry conditions through Monday.

The National Weather Service, however, has extended a wind advisory for parts of Maui and Hawaii counties through 6 p.m. this evening.

The National Weather Service said northeast winds of 25 to 35 mph, with localized gusts over 50 mph, are still expected in Lanai, Kahoolawe, Maui’s central valley and Kohala today. Winds this strong are capable of downing trees and causing power outages, and motorists should use extra caution while driving.

Today’s forecast is mostly sunny, with isolated afternoon showers and highs from 81 to 86 degrees Fahrenheit. Lows tonight are from 68 to 73 degrees.

Easterly winds of 15 to 25 mph are expected to keep blowing both day and night through the weekend.

Surf, meanwhile, is expected to remain below advisory thresholds along all shores through the middle of next week.

A series of north-northwest and northwest swells is expected to move through the islands during the next week, keeping steady, small-to-moderate sized surf in place along north and west facing shores.

Surf along north shores will be at 4 to 7 feet today, then lower to 3 to 5 feet Saturday. Surf along west shores will be 2 to 5 feet today, then lower to 1 to 3 feet Saturday.

Surf along east shores will hold steady through the weekend, at 3 to 5 feet, then lower a bit heading into the middle of next week as the trades diminish. Surf along south shores will be 2 feet or less through Saturday.

A small craft advisory remains in place for windward Kauai, Oahu and Maui waters through 6 p.m. today.