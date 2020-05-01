Woman, 18, arrested in connection with Nanakuli carjacking

Honolulu police arrested one of three suspects in connection with a carjacking of a 51-year-old man in Nanakuli.
Police said two unknown males and a female took the victim’s vehicle by force at about 3 a.m. Monday.
Police arrested one of the perpetrators, an 18-year-old woman, in Nanakuli Thursday afternoon on suspicion of second-degree robbery.
