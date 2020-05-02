2 cited after trespassing at Sacred Falls

State Department of Land and Natural Resources officers cited two people Friday for hiking the closed Sacred Falls park in Windward Oahu.

Officers with DLNR’s Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement were conducting a regular patrol of the park Friday when they saw at least a dozen trespassers, DLNR said in a Facebook post.

The officers stopped a 22-year-old New York woman and her hiking companion, a 23-year-old Army man who is stationed at Schofield Barracks. The woman was cited for ignoring the mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for travelers and the man was cited for being in a closed area, DLNR said.

DLNR said the park, which has been closed since a rockfall killed eight people and injured dozens on Mother’s Day in 1999, continues to be a dangerous place with fresh remnants of a rockfall seen in a pool on Friday.

Officials say the towering cliffs surrounding the area make emergency medical evacuations extremely difficult.

“It appears that some of the tourists who are coming to Hawai‘i and violate the mandatory 14-day traveler self-quarantine rules think they can sneak undetected into Sacred Falls because no one is watching,” DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla said in the Facebook post. “We are watching and if you are caught you will be cited or arrested. People have to realize that this is not the place to go, COVID-19 crisis, or not.”