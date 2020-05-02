Police seek helping locating missing Kalihi man, 61, with dementia

Honolulu police are asking for the public’s help with locating a 61-year-old man with dementia who was last seen in Kalihi.

Bob Johnson was last seen walking away from his Leilani Street home about 11 a.m. Thursday. He is known to frequent Kamehameha Shopping Center and the Lanakila area, and he travels on TheBus, police said.

His family and friends are concerned about his well-being.

Police described him as 5-foot-8, 160 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue jacket, black pants, and a baseball hat.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or send web tips to honolulucrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.