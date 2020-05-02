Friday’s visitor count highest since March 26 quarantine began

More out-of-state passengers came to Hawaii on Friday than any day since the start of March tourism lockdowns.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority reported today that 686 trans-Pacific passengers arrived Friday, including 223 visitors. It was the highest visitor count since March 26, when 268 visitors came to Hawaii on the first day of the state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine order for incoming travelers, which was extended to interisland travelers on April 1.

On the 14 flights that came, there also were 187 residents, 124 airline crew members, 51 transit passengers who are catching other flights and 89 intended new residents for Oahu, six for Maui and six for Lihue.

The state defines visitors as everyone with an out-of-state ID who plans to leave Hawaii after a period of time. Intended residents are those with out-of-state IDs who say they plan to stay here. The intended residents category might include military personnel, college students, people moving to Hawaii to live with their families, and homeless individuals.

Friday’s 223 visitor count brought the 36-day average of trans-Pacific visitors to about 135 per day. During that period, only 4,861 visitors have come to Hawaii. That’s well below April 2019 when 856,250 visitors came to Hawaii.

However, the count is still too high for the state Senate Special COVID-19 Committee, who spent more than three hours at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Friday reviewing the screening process. They’ve asked state Department of Transportation and the Hawaii Tourism Authority to provide them with a report Tuesday on how to fix loopholes and how to scale the process to accommodate more visitors.