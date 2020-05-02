Hawaiian Airlines requires passengers to wear face masks

Hawaiian Airlines on Friday announced enhanced COVID-19 measures that include requiring travelers to wear face coverings from check-in at the airport through disembarking at their destination, effective May 8.

Young children unable to keep a face covering on or passengers with a medical condition or disability that would prevent use of a face mask are exempt from the policy.

The airline’s airport employees and flight attendants already wear face masks, and last month Hawaiian began electrostatic spraying of cabins with EPA- approved, hospital-grade disinfectants to coat hidden and hard-to-reach surfaces.

Other measures include maintaining more space between passengers at check-in, and during boarding and flights. Passengers will be asked to remain seated at the gate area until their rows are called, with those assigned to the main cabin boarding from the rear of the aircraft in groups of three to five rows at a time, the airline said.

Hawaiian also will begin blocking middle seats on its jets, adjoining seats on ATR 42 turboprop aircraft, and other, select seats to provide more space for guests and flight attendants.

The airline said it will make efforts to seat families and guests traveling in the same party together, whenever possible. Fliers who prefer to sit together should contact the airline ahead of their flight or see an airport agent.

In addition, sanitizing wipes will be distributed to passengers and certain in-flight services have been adjusted, such as suspending the refilling of beverages in cups or personal bottles, and hot towel service, the airline said.