Arriving visitors climb past 5,000 since quarantine began

The number visitors arriving in Hawaii since the beginning of the state’s mandatory 2-week quarantine for travelers topped 5,000 on Saturday.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority reported today 823 people flew in to Hawaii aboard 14 flights Saturday, including 188 visitors, 315 residents, 138 crew members, 110 intended residents, and 72 passengers transiting to other locations.

Saturday’s arrivals followed a trend of an increasing number of total passengers. On Tuesday, 494 passengers arrived, followed by 540 on Wednesday, 640 on Thursday, and 686 on Friday.

The number of visitors that have arrived since the March 26 quarantine began now stands at 5,043 for an average of about 132 visitors a day over the past 37 days.

Gov. David Ige issued a mandatory quarantine for arriving passengers to suppress tourism and keep the coronavirus from spreading in the islands.

At this time last year, nearly 30,000 passengers were arriving in Hawaii daily.

The number of visitors arriving in the islands fell to a low of 83 on April 23, but has since been in an upward trend, reaching 223 on Friday. The only other day with more visitors was the first day of the quarantine when 268 visitors arrived.

Saturday’s visitor total was the third highest amount since the quarantine started.

In April, 3,590 visitors arrived in the islands, compared to April last year when 856,250 visitors arrived.