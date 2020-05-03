Hawaii Kai residents asked to avoid Kuapa Pond after wastewater discharge

Hawaii Kai residents are advised to stay out of Kuapa Pond after Hawaii American Water reported a discharge of untreated wastewater occurred on Friday.

According to the company, which provides wastewater services to about 28,000 people in the area, the leak occurred in an 8-inch pipe near the tip of Spinnaker Isle that transports approximately 5,000 gallons of sewage per day.

The cause of the leak has not yet been determined, the company said in a release yesterday. The state Department of Health has been notified and residents are asked to avoid entering the water until further notice.