Maui Fire Department rescues injured opihi picker at Waipio Bay

The Maui Fire Department today rescued an injured opihi picker who fell 20 feet along the west end of Waipio Bay.
MFD in a report said the 52-year-old man was reported injured at about 11:33 a.m., and MFD launched its helicopter, rescue crew and an engine company.
The units arrived at the remote shoreline near the end of North Honokala Road.
Air 1’s crew extricated the seriously injured man after he fell about 20 feet while trying to get to a steep section of the rocky shoreline at the west end of the bay, MFD said.
The fire department said the victim received head and back injuries.
Air 1 transported the man to a landing zone off North Honokala Road, where waiting medics transported him to Maui Memorial Medical Center in serious condition.
