University of Hawaii to resume in-person instruction for fall semester

The University of Hawaii announced plans today to resume in-person instruction at all 10 of its campuses this fall, using what President David Lassner calls a “COVID-19 aware approach.”

“We all realize that the fall will absolutely not be a return to business as usual,” Lassner wrote in a message to students, faculty and staff this afternoon. “There is still great uncertainty, but plans for the state are now taking shape and we have ourselves learned much over the last two months.”

The university intends to use both on-campus and online instruction when the fall semester starts on Aug. 24 and will take steps to ensure hygiene and social distancing as needed. It is reviewing its facilities and may reconfigure classrooms, labs and other work spaces to space people six feet apart, according to the message.

Administrators will also work with public health officials to develop protocols for testing, contact tracing and quarantine, should that be needed.

“Now, more than ever, the people of Hawaii need the opportunity to affordably engage in higher education to advance their careers and their lives.” Lassner wrote in his message.

Dormitories at UH Manoa and UH Hilo will reopen for the fall semester, after the traditional summer hiatus, when they are repaired and thoroughly cleaned.

The university is also taking steps to plan for the possibility of COVID-19 outbreaks in the future, as experts say it may recur in waves around the world.

“While planning for a modified on-campus education, UH is also preparing for a significant COVID-19 outbreak that may require one or more campuses to return to the online delivery of all courses,” Lassner said.

Those steps include:

>> Enhancing online learning hardware and software;

>> Beefing up support and guidance for students and faculty;

>> Creating a “technology safety net” for students, such as loaner laptops and broadband access.