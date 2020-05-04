comscore WATCH LIVE: Gov. David Ige rejoins the COVID-19 Care Conversation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
WATCH LIVE: Gov. David Ige rejoins the COVID-19 Care Conversation

  • By Yunji de Nies and Ryan Kalei Tsuji, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 10:29 am
Gov. David Ige is back to join the Star-Advertiser’s COVID-19 Care Conversation and answer more questions about Hawaii’s ongoing response to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the live video above and submit questions through our Facebook page.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

