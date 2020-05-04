WATCH LIVE: Gov. David Ige rejoins the COVID-19 Care Conversation

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
Gov. David Ige is back to join the Star-Advertiser’s COVID-19 Care Conversation and answer more questions about Hawaii’s ongoing response to the global coronavirus pandemic.
Watch the live video above and submit questions through our Facebook page.
