VIDEO: Hawaii Department of Labor and Industrial Relations Director Scott Murakami takes your unemployment questions on the COVID-19 Care Conversation

  • By Ryan Kalei Tsuji, Yunji de Nies and Kira Dilonno, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:10 am

Hawaii Department of Labor and Industrial Relations Director Scott Murakami joined us on the Star-Advertiser Facebook page to take readers’ unemployment questions on the COVID-19 Care Conversation.

The COVID-19 Care Conversation, sponsored by Hawai’i Executive Collaborative and Hawaii Pacific Health, airs live every weekday at 10:30 a.m. on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Facebook page. Yunji de Nies and Ryan Kalei Tsuji discuss the latest news, resources and community concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in Hawaii.

