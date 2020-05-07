Next food distribution event for coronavirus pandemic relief at Leeward Community College on Friday

The next “Food for Hawaii’s Ohana” distribution event takes place at 10 a.m. Friday at Leeward Community College in Pearl City for those suffering from economic hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event at 96-045 Ala ‘Ike in Pearl City will continue as long as supplies last. Participants should enter along Ala ‘Ike. Honolulu police will be directing traffic, and will not allow vehicles to line up before 7 a.m.

As in past events, participants are encouraged to carpool, with two to three families per vehicle recommended, to help reduce congestion.

The last event — the second — took place Wednesday at Aloha Stadium and went smoothly, as thousands lined up at 7 a.m., and waited an average of four hours or more. In the end, everyone who lined up was able to receive food, according to Hawaii Foodbank CEO Ron Mizutani.

Approximately 50 pounds of food are donated per household by local partners — Sysco Hawaii, the Hawaii Foodservice Alliance, Hawaii Ranchers Kauai, Hawaii island, Maui and Oahu, and the Hawaii Farm Bureau — for an estimated 4,000 households at each event.

Recipients should remain in their vehicles, and bring the following items:

>> A completed information form for each household represented in the vehicle, or a pen if unable to print out the form in advance.

>> Valid government-issued ID for each household (an adult from each household must be present).

Participants should also empty their vehicle’s back seat, trunk, hatchback, and/or tailgate to make room for the food. Volunteers will be doing their best to follow federal guidelines regarding social distancing. Participants may have to wait three to four hours, and should plan accordingly, organizers said.

The events are part of a public-private partnership between the City and County of Honolulu, Bank of Hawaii and Hawaii Community foundations and Hawaii Foodbank. With financial assistance from its partners, Hawaii Foodbank expects to help feed an estimated 256,000 people over eight weeks while supporting local farmers and ranchers.

The first event took place last Thursday at Waipio Soccer Complex, and created traffic jams as far as two miles away as people lined up several hours early.

Several community partners, including Hawaii Counts 2020 Census, Child & Family Service, the Domestic Violence Action Center, and the American Job Centers will also be on hand to provide information to recipients.

Future food distribution events will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays the rest of this month at Aloha Stadium. Visit hawaiifoodbank.org for information.