Corrections

>> People trying to certify their unemployment claims may backdate certifications once they are able to access the busy computerized system, according to the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations. A headline on a B2 story in Thursday’s paper indicated otherwise.

>> The owner of Matsumoto’s Okazuya &Restaurant is Todd Matsumoto. His first name was incorrect in a story and in a photo caption in Wednesday’s Crave.