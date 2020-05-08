Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.
>> People trying to certify their unemployment claims may backdate certifications once they are able to access the busy computerized system, according to the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations. A headline on a B2 story in Thursday’s paper indicated otherwise.
>> The owner of Matsumoto’s Okazuya &Restaurant is Todd Matsumoto. His first name was incorrect in a story and in a photo caption in Wednesday’s Crave.
