Hawaii News

Star-Advertiser’s first Digital Saturday offers extra content

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Pictured is an archive of the digital version of the Star-Advertiser’s printed newspaper.

Tomorrow will be the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s first Digital Saturday.

Our print replica will display the paper in a friendly format just as it would have been had it been printed. There also will be extra content — four pages of news and feature-related articles, plus the USA Today Weekend Edition. To see the print replica, go to printreplica.star advertiser.com/overview.

There will be no Saturday print edition.

Also, some games and puzzles from the Saturday edition will run on a printed page in the Sunday paper at the back of the Detours section.

