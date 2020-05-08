Star-Advertiser’s first Digital Saturday offers extra content

Tomorrow will be the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s first Digital Saturday.
Our print replica will display the paper in a friendly format just as it would have been had it been printed. There also will be extra content — four pages of news and feature-related articles, plus the USA Today Weekend Edition. To see the print replica, go to printreplica.star advertiser.com/overview.
There will be no Saturday print edition.
Also, some games and puzzles from the Saturday edition will run on a printed page in the Sunday paper at the back of the Detours section.
