Hundreds of food packages given out in Laie in time for Mother’s Day

Hundreds of packages of groceries were handed out today in Laie in time for a hearty Mother’s Day brunch on Sunday.

The Salvation Army teamed up with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to hold the drive-thru food distribution at four locations in Hawaii today, providing enough food to feed 1,200 families.

The distribution at the Polynesian Cultural Center in Laie had enough food for 700 families. The event began at 9 a.m. and was finished before noon. All motorists who showed up received food.

The packages, which included goods donated to and acquired by the Salvation Army, had in them produce; about 10 pounds of meat, including sirloin steaks and chicken; candy for children; a card that kids can color in for mom; and a rose.

The other food distribution sites were on Maui and on Hawaii island in Kona and Hilo.

“It definitely puts a smile on my face,” said Michael Tovey, of Laie, who said he will be using the food for a Mother’s Day meal along with some turkey he saved from Thanksgiving.

Salvation Army Maj. Jeffrey Martin said today’s distribution was more than just about meeting the physical needs of those struggling economically.

“It is the mental health,” he said. “It is the discouragement people might face when they know that they don’t have the money to buy anything for their mother or the husbands to buy for their wives.

“And then all of a sudden the mother has a rose,” he said. He said the Mother’s Day-themed food distribution can help recipients realize “they can have something good in the midst of these difficult times.”