Police investigate armed robbery near Ala Moana

Honolulu police launched an armed robbery investigation at a store in the Ala Moana area.
Police said a male suspect pointed a handgun at a 44-year-old store employee at an establishment on Atkinson Drive just before 4:40 p.m. Saturday and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police did not release the name of the store.
There are no arrests at this time.
