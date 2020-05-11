Woman, 31, arrested in Ewa Beach after assaulting boyfriend with knife

Honolulu police arrested a 31-year-old woman after she allegedly assaulted her 26-year-old boyfriend with a knife in Ewa Beach.
Police said the suspect and victim were involved in an argument at about 5 p.m. Sunday. The suspect then allegedly assaulted him with a knife, resulting in a laceration to the victim’s arm.
Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of second-degree assault.
