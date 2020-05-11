Tua Tagovailoa agrees to 4-year, $30.2M deal with Dolphins

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Tua Tagovailoa has agreed to a four-year, $30.2 million contract with the Miami Dolphins, part of which was invested in a Cadillac Escalade that he presented to his mother, Diane, Sunday for Mother’s Day.

The vehicle came with a red bow and was displayed on his Instragram account Sunday night.

The former Saint Louis School and University of Alabama quarterback was the Dolphins’ first round selection and fifth overall pick in the April 23 NFL Draft. He left the Crimson Tide after his junior season.

Tagovailoa’s full-guaranteed deal gives Miami a fifth year option, according to multiple media reports.

The contract includes a $19.6 million signing bonus and an average salary of $7.56 million per year.

The Dolphins and NFL have already begun to recoup some of their money with Tagovailoa’s No. 1 jerseys rating as the numbers one and two top sellers on NFLshop.com, the league’s official online merchandise shop.

The Dolphins “home” aqua colored jersey was No. 1 and the white “away” jersey was second.

Sales of Tagovailoa’s jerseys out-paced Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay jerseys and those of the draft’s No. 1 pick, Joe Burrow of Cincinnati.