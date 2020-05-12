Dying trades, spotty showers ahead for Hawaii as northwest swell expected this weekend

Moderate to locally breezy tradewinds will become light and variable in the next 24 to 36 hours, forecasters said, as a surface ridge north of Hawaii moves closer.

The National Weather Service said by Wednesday, trades will diminish further, leading to afternoon clouds and spotty showers for each isle.

Today’s forecast is partly cloudy, with scattered showers, highs from 80 to 85 degrees Fahrenheit and easterly winds of around 15 mph. Isolated showers are expected this evening, with lows from 67 to 72 degrees. The east winds will become light and variable.

In addition, showers that moved over the leeward side of Hawaii island today will stick around along the coast and adjacent waters until well after midnight. Low clouds and showers across windward waters of all isles is expected as night progresses.

On the surf front, a small-long-period northwest swell is expected to ease, causing surf along north and west shores to gradually lower today.

Surf along north shores will rise to 5 to 7 feet this afternoon, then lower to 4 to 6 feet Wednesday. Surf along west shores will rise to 2 to 4 feet this afternoon, and last through Wednesday.

Surf along south shores will remain 2 to 4 feet today, then rise to 3 to 5 feet Wednesday. Surf along east shores will remain at 1 to 3 feet through Wednesday.

A large northwest swell, however, is expected to arrive Friday, and to drive surf heights along north and west shores to advisory levels through Saturday,

The weakened trades, along with spotty showers, are expected to continue Wednesday and Thursday, but forecasters said trades will rebuild late Friday and Saturday.