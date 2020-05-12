Free drive-thru coronavirus screening and antibody testing to be offered in Pahoa

COVID-19 drive-thru screening and antibody testing will be conducted at Pahoa District Park Wednesday.

Premier Medical Group Hawaii will administer the tests at the park located at 12-3022 Kauhale St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Individuals will be required to undergo a screening process to determine whether they meet the criteria to be tested for COVID-19. The test is free.

Antibody testing will also be conducted at a clinic at the district park for those who previously had the coronavirus.

There is a $43 out-of-pocket cost for individuals whose medical insurance doesn’t cover the test. Officials recommend the public to call their insurance provider to check whether you’re covered.

For additional information, call Premier Medical Group Hawaii at 808-304-9745.