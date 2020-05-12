Zippy’s partners with community group to donate bentos to Oahu health care workers

Zippy’s Restaurants is partnering with community group Every1ne Hawaii to donate bentos to health care workers to thank them for their service during the coronavirus pandemic.

Since April 27, Zippy’s Restaurants has been preparing 100 bentos a night for hospital staff on the graveyard shift, and Every1ne Hawaii has been delivering them nightly across Oahu.

In honor of National Hospital Week, which kicked off on Sunday, Zippy’s and Every1ne Hawaii will be delivering bentos to health care workers at Kapiolani Medical Center, Pali Momi Hospital and other hospitals for the entire week, as well as the rest of the month.

Proceeds from Zippy’s sales of industrial toilet paper (four rolls for $10) are going toward the bento donations. The “Zippy’s Essentials” includes toilet paper, face masks, rice and flour, and are available online or through the app for pickup.

Zippy’s announced late last month that it was putting a pause on opening its Las Vegas restaurant, which was slated to open at the end of the year, and would have been its first outside of Hawaii, due to the pandemic.

Zippy’s owns the parcel of land in Southwest Las Vegas, where the restaurant was slated to open, but said the COVID-19 situation has affected its ability to move forward with new store openings as it focuses on keeping its existing operations healthy.

The Las Vegas location will still open at a later date, Zippy’s said, but has no new opening date yet.

Zippy’s, which remains open for takeout, is also donating food at various Every1ne Hawaii events, where volunteers are giving away free, nonmedical face masks to the community.