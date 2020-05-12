Recipe: Cake brings comfort (to parents and kids)

My family’s color-coded, Google-calendar life was upended weeks ago when our daughters’ school abruptly closed and we began to work from home. We went from being busy commuters to being at home full time, while home-schooling our girls. Our once color-coded life has become a colorful circus.

So I decided to channel my inner Pollyanna. As a parent, if I approach this “break” with more pluck and less fear (and um, yelling), my girls might very well look back on this time with fondness. They’ll recall that weird, not unpleasant, lull in their otherwise busy childhoods when Mama and Papa were home all day and they all but lived in their pajamas.

They’ll remember heading into the kitchen to bake with me. Not just because we needed an activity to keep us busy, but because the act of baking brings comfort. (I’m also pretty sure it counts as “science.”) We make simple, uncomplicated things like shortbread, drop cookies, quick breads and one-bowl cakes like this one, a tender and chocolaty affair made with pantry items that can be measured by little hands: flour, sugar, cocoa, oil, baking soda and vinegar.

This recipe is adapted from Mollie Katzen, a chef and author best known for “The Moosewood Cookbook.” It is ideal to make with young kids (or for older kids to make alone) because it calls for just a handful of ingredients, and is mixed and baked in one pan. (It’s also vegan.) It’s surprisingly moist and delicious on its own or dusted with powdered sugar.

A couple of weeks ago, my 5-year-old made it while I looked over her shoulder. She took a bite of the finished cake, looked me in the eye with pride and said, “My cakes are better than Mama’s.”

When this is all over, instead of remembering canceled plans and uncertainty, maybe my girls will remember this as the time when they discovered that baking can be not just a means to a sweet reward, but an act of self-care and solace, just as it is now for their mother.

MADE-IN-THE-PAN CHOCOLATE CAKE

1-1/4 cups (160 grams) all-purpose flour

1 cup (200 grams) granulated sugar

1/3 cup (30 grams) unsweetened cocoa powder

3/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup water

1/3 cup canola oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar or white vinegar

2 tablespoons semisweet chocolate chips (optional)

Powdered sugar, for dusting (optional)

Heat oven to 325 degrees. Add flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking soda and salt to an 8-by-8-inch square glass or metal baking dish. Whisk mixture together until uniform in color. Use fingers to break apart any lumps.

Add water, oil, vanilla extract and vinegar. Stir slowly with a fork or a whisk. Mash, scrape and stir until mixture becomes a smooth and uniform batter.

Scrape sides of baking dish with rubber spatula and spread batter in an even layer. Sprinkle with chocolate chips, if using. Use a damp paper towel to wipe edges of dish clean. Bake 28 to 33 minutes, until a pick inserted into center comes out mostly clean (a few cake crumbs may still cling).

Let cool, then cut cake into squares. If you’re feeling fancy, this tastes good (and looks pretty) with some powdered sugar dusted on top.

