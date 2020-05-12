Free ‘Bankoh Meals-to-Go’ available for its Oahu employees through May

Bank of Hawaii is offering its 1,700 Oahu employees free family-style meals once a week through May. The “Bankoh-Meals-to-Go” program began May 4 and provides prepackaged meals that serve two to four people and include a main dish, starch and vegetables. Employees not in need are encouraged to “share it forward” by donating their meals to extended-family members, neighbors, kupuna or friends in need of food. Meals not utilized by employees are being donated to Aloha Harvest; in the first week of the program, this totaled nearly 670 pounds of food.

To prepare the meals, Bank of Hawaii activated its two Cafe Blue kitchen facilities (downtown Honolulu and Kapolei) as well as staff from Elite Catering & Hospitality Services. The bank is supporting small businesses by purchasing its food from local suppliers. For the first week alone, Bank of Hawaii purchased 3,200 pounds of produce, protein and seasonings to cook teriyaki chicken, rice and broccoli.

First Hawaiian donates $100,000 to food rescue group Aloha Harvest

First Hawaiian Bank said Monday that its “Aloha for Hawaii” campaign is donating $100,000 to Aloha Harvest, which is the largest food rescue and redistribution organization in the state. The bank’s gift is the result of another 100,000 restaurant takeout and delivery purchases made by FHB cardholders in the past week through this initiative, which also supports Hawaii’s restaurant industry.

Aloha Harvest joins the previously announced nonprofit recipients Hawaii Meals on Wheels, The Food Basket — Hawaii Island’s Food Basket, Maui Food Bank, Kauai Independent Food Bank, The Pantry by Feeding Hawaii Together and Child and Family Service, bringing the First Hawaii Bank Foundation’s total contributions to $450,000 since the “Aloha for Hawaii” campaign began in mid-April.

ON THE MOVE

First Hawaiian Bank announced the promotion of four individuals to vice president positions:

>> Rondine Rosado has been promoted to vice president and service center manager of the Enterprise Operations Services Division. She has 32 years of bank branch operations experience and first joined First Hawaiian in 1987 as a clerk teller.

>> John Taylor has been promoted to vice president and branch manager of the Princeville Branch on Kauai. He joined First Hawaiian in 2002 as a summer intern before working at a mainland bank. He rejoined First Hawaiian in 2013.

>> Sean Taylor has been promoted to vice president and compliance officer of the Digital Banking & Marketing Group. He is a graduate of the bank’s Emerging Leaders Program, joining the bank in 2016 as a compliance officer in the Card Services Division.

>> Howard Thai has been promoted to vice president and technical systems analyst at the Guam & CNMI Region Office. He has 26 years of experience working at several financial institutions in the computer/IT field.