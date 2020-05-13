List of Windward Mall retailers and eateries to reopen Friday

Windward Mall is planning to reopen some of its retail businesses on Friday.
The Kaneohe center said its operating hours will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Areas including the children’s play area, soft seating areas and food court seating will remain closed until further notice.
Along with other Oahu malls that are opening Friday, Windward Mall is taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of employees and customers due to the COVID-19 virus.
The center will conduct a higher frequency of cleaning and disinfecting the property, and make available hand sanitizers throughout the center. All patrons entering the mall must wear nonmedical grade face coverings over their noses and mouths at all times while in the center. The center also says people at the mall must abide by six-feet social distancing recommendations. Each business will have a limited customer occupancy and will regularly disinfect all high-touch surfaces.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.