List of Windward Mall retailers and eateries to reopen Friday

Windward Mall is planning to reopen some of its retail businesses on Friday.

The Kaneohe center said its operating hours will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Areas including the children’s play area, soft seating areas and food court seating will remain closed until further notice.

Along with other Oahu malls that are opening Friday, Windward Mall is taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of employees and customers due to the COVID-19 virus.

The center will conduct a higher frequency of cleaning and disinfecting the property, and make available hand sanitizers throughout the center. All patrons entering the mall must wear nonmedical grade face coverings over their noses and mouths at all times while in the center. The center also says people at the mall must abide by six-feet social distancing recommendations. Each business will have a limited customer occupancy and will regularly disinfect all high-touch surfaces.

Below is the list of retailers, eateries and services beginning operations on Friday:

RESTAURANTS & EATERIES

>> Blazin’ Steaks – Open Monday – Saturday: 11am – 7pm, Sunday: 12pm – 6pm, Take-out Only, (808) 247-0111

>> Buffalo Wild Wings – Open Daily: 11am – 9pm, Take-out, DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats, (808) 236-0838, Order Online

>> Dairy Queen Orange Julius – Open Monday – Thursday: 12pm – 7pm, Friday – Saturday: 10am – 9pm, Sunday: 10am – 6pm, (808) 235-4270

>> Gyu-kaku Japanese BBQ – Open daily: 11am – 8pm, Take-out, BiteSquad, DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats, (808) 744-2157, View Menu

>> Hot Dog on a Stick – Open Monday – Saturday: 11am – 6pm, Sunday: 12pm – 6pm, Take-out or Delivery, Order Online

>> Leonard’s Malasada Truck – Open Daily: 7am – 7pm

>> LTC by La Tour Cafe – Open Wednesday – Sunday: 10am – 5pm, (808) 247-1051

>> Ninja Sushi – Open Monday – Saturday: 11am – 7pm, Sunday: 11am – 5pm, (808) 235-2266, Order Online

>> Papa John’s – Open Monday – Thursday: 11am – 9:30pm, Friday – Saturday: 11am – 10pm, Sunday: 2pm – 9:30pm, (808) 234-7272, Order Online

>> Pretzelmaker – Open Daily: 11am – 6pm, (808) 247-5133

>> Ruby Tuesday – Open Daily: 8am – 8pm, Take-out, Curbside pick-up, BiteSquad, (808) 235-5800, View Menu

>> Seeds ‘N Things – Monday – Saturday: 11am – 5pm, Sunday: 12pm – 5pm, (808) 235-5050, Order Online & Pick-Up In Store

>> 8 Half Desserts & Kwik Bite Express – Open Monday – Saturday: 11am – 5pm, Take-out, BiteSquad, (808) 888-0090

RETAILERS

>> Amy’s Hallmark – Pick-up at Curbside only, Monday to Friday: 12pm – 5pm, Shop Online

>> Cookies Clothing Company – Open Monday – Saturday: 11am – 7pm, Sunday: 12pm – 6pm, (808) 236-2665

>> Gold Mart – Open Daily: 11am – 5pm, (808) 247-6227

>> Happy Wahine – Open Monday-Saturday: 11am – 7pm, Sunday: 12pm-6pm, (808) 430-8908

>> In My Closet – Open Daily: 10am – 6pm, (808) 734-5999

>> Island Expressions Jewelry – Open Daily: 10am – 7pm, (808) 235-6888

>> Jeans Warehouse – Open Monday-Saturday: 11am – 7pm, Sunday: 11am-6pm, (808) 550-9627

>> Ko’olau Pets –Open Monday – Saturday: 11am – 4pm, Sunday: 12pm – 4pm, (808) 235-6477

>> Local Motion Hawaii – Open Monday – Saturday: 11am – 7pm, Sunday: 12pm – 6pm, (808) 263-7873

>> Paper, Pens, Etc. – Open Monday-Saturday: 10am – 9pm, Sunday: 10am – 6pm, (808) 235-4898

>> RAW Body Essentials – Open Monday-Friday: 12pm – 6pm, (808) 799-7291

>> T&C Surf – Open Monday – Saturday: 10am – 9pm, Sunday: 10am – 6pm, (808) 233-5799

>> The Blessed Life – Open Monday – Saturday: 11am – 7pm, Sunday: 12pm-6pm, (808) 376-0978

>> The Ultimate Foot Store – Open Monday – Saturday: 10am – 9pm, Sunday: 10am – 6pm, (808) 529-9641

>> Tricked Out Accessories – Hours posted daily on Instagram @trickedoutacc, (808) 235-9461

SERVICES

>> H&R Block – Open Tuesday and Thursday: 11am – 7pm, any other day of the week is by appointment only, (808) 347-2262

>> Hawaii Family Dental – Emergency Cases Only, Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 11:30am – 1:30pm, (808) 748-4974

>> Hawaii USA Federal Credit Union – Open Monday – Thursday: 10am – 3pm, Friday: 10am – 6pm, Saturday: 10am – 3pm, (808) 233-1200

>> Jackson Hewitt Tax Services – Open Monday – Saturday: 11am – 7pm, Sunday: 12pm – 6pm, (808) 215-0211

>> Lenscrafters – Emergency Cases Only, Open Daily: 12pm – 6pm, (808) 235-1884

>> Spectrum – Open Monday – Saturday: 10am – 9pm, Sunday: 10am – 6pm, (808) 200-7586

>> Straub Medical Center – Normal operating hours, (808) 233-6200

>> U.S. Armed Forces Recruitment Center – By Appointment Only, (808) 264-6083