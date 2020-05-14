Hau‘ula Elementary students name 4 Hawaiian monk seal pups

Four Hawaiian monk seal pups recently born on Oahu this year now have names, thanks to students at Hau‘ula Elementary, according to nonprofit rescue organization Hawaii Marine Animal Response.

HMAR announced on its Instagram account that fourth-graders from Hau‘ula’s Hawaiian immersion school helped name the four monk seal pups.

The kids are provided with the date of birth, location, sex of the seal pup, if known, as well as information on its mother, and conditions at the birth location, according to HMAR director Jon Gelman.

They then do their own historic and Hawaiian cultural research on the season, location, weather, moon phase and other environmental conditions to come up with the pup names. Teachers say students really enjoy getting involved in the project.

Oahu’s first pup, PO1 — a male — was gifted the name Kahukai, which means guardian of the sea. He was born in February to his mother Pua, or RF34. Based on HMAR’s records, Kahukai is a fourth-generation Oahu monk seal.

The second pup, PO2, was born in early April and named “Nohea,” which means lovely. Nohea has been able to grow and develop on a quiet beach with her mom, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic stay-at-home order.

Officials are still unsure of the gender of Oahu’s third pup, P03, so students named her Momona, which translates to “abundance,” and can be used for either a male or female seal.

Last, but not least, the fourth pup was named Ikaika, which means “strength,” and seems to fit him. HMAR said Ikaika was born on April 23 to his mom, RL42.

“HMAR would like to thank all of our partners and volunteers that are playing a role in monitoring the development of the pups this year,” said the nonprofit. “The pandemic meant we had to get creative, but it also meant that these pups have had some extra peace and quiet.”

However, the public should remember to give mom and pup monk seals 150 feet of space. Distancing guidelines are even more important when the pups wean, and their mothers leave.

Monk seal sightings and reports of marine animals in distress can be reported to NOAA’s hotline at 888-256-9840.